The Cutest Singham You've Even Met

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Singham, a white tiger cub, lives at the Maitri Bagh Zoo. Photograph: MP/CG/Rajasthan/ANI Photo

Kalakot gets its first road!

When a wild elephant chases you...

The modern day Shravan Kumar.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

British-era tunnel discovered

Location: Mumbai

Who would have thought leaking water would lead to a historical discovery?

But it happened at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

When hospital authorities were trying to solve the leakage problem in the building, they discovered a 130-year-old tunnel.

Location: Nilgiris

The forest officers were doing their duty, trying to ensure the safety of the wild elephant.

But can a wild animal understand man-made borders, especially when the rules changed over two years of Covid-caused lockdown?

The officers, seated in a vehicle, were trying to chase the elephant back into the Nilgiris forest from the Ayyankolli-Kalapalli Road.

The pachyderm, instead, decided to chase them away from its land.

Hurrah, doc!

Location: Pune

Eleven years ago, a doctor in Pune made a resolution.

Dr Ganesh Rakh decided he would celebrate the birth of every girl child at his hospital.

Besides waiving the hospital charges, here's what he does.

Kalakot gets its first road!

Location: Rajouri

It's been 75 years since Independence and there are still many, many, areas in which India has to progress. Including road connectivity.

The remote hilly areas in Kalakot, Rajouri, are witnessing the construction of roads for the first time.

Spearheaded by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the construction of roads has cheered the locals immensely.

Imtiaz Mir, the Yojana's executive engineer in Rajouri, says, "Where we had to walk for two days on foot, now a lot of time is being saved by the road being built."

Aww! Singham

Location: Durg

He's a cute white tiger cub.

And every visitor to Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo -- a symbol of the friendship between India and Russia -- has fallen in love with him.

YouTubers take the world by storm

Location: Gurugram

India's creator economy is booming and shows no signs of slowing down.

YouTube stars are contributing an estimated $826 million (a little over Rs 67.82 billion) a year to the country's GDP and have generated 700,000 jobs, according to a YouTube executive.

Be it food, travel, health, entertainment or education, content is being created on many different themes and in diverse languages, as new content creators join the digital platform.

According to Statista, India had over 749 million internet users across the country in 2020; a figure that is projected to grow to over 1.5 billion by 2040.

Breathtaking! Kolli Hill

Location: Trichy

It's dangerous. And stunningly beautiful. And no, it's not named after a certain Mr Kohli.

Kolli, located in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, is the only hill in India to contain 70 hairpin bends in a short range of 20 km.

It is because of these challenging turns that this hill is also known as the 'Mountain of Death'.

Kolli Hill is also home to the beautiful Agaya Gangai waterfalls.

Senthamangalam MLA K Ponnusamy has demanded that the central government develop Kolli Hill as a tourist spot.

The modern day Sravan Kumar

Location: Srikakulam

Shravan Kumar is a name that has become an adjective.

The original Shravan Kumar is mentioned in the Ramayan as an exemplary son who is devoted to his blind parents.

Today's Shravan Kumar -- who shares the same name and hails from Cheemavalasa village in Srikakulam district -- is building a temple for his late mother in his village.

Shravan, a real estate businessman in Hyderabad, lost his beloved mother a few years ago.

