The 25 Books Banned In Kashmir

IMAGE: Police personnel search a bookstore in Srinagar, August 7, 2025, following the Union Territory government's ban on 25 books accused of promoting secessionism and false narratives in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

A day after imposing a ban on 25 books on the Kashmir issue, the police on Thursday raided bookshops across several districts of Kashmir to confiscate the banned books.

The raids were carried out simultaneously in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla, officials said.

'This drive is part of an ongoing initiative to prevent the spread of radical content through printed material,' a senior police officer said.

Bookstore owners were cautioned against keeping or distributing the books. Police personnel briefed the bookstore owners about the legal consequences of violating the ban.

Officials said the operation was not only about seizure but also involved outreach, with law enforcement engaging directly with bookstore owners to raise awareness about the implications of stocking proscribed content.

The move comes amid broader efforts by the administration to monitor and control the dissemination of materials considered a threat to public order and national security.

Human Rights Violation in Kashmir By Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska

Dr Piotr Balcerowicz is a professor of Indian philosophy, religions and history, Sanskrit and Prakrits, also teaching international relations and conflict management. He is currently a professor at the University of Warsaw, Poland.

Agnieszka Kuszewskais Associate Professor at the Institute of Middle and Far East, Faculty of International and Political Studies, Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

Kashmiris' Fight for Freedom By Mohammed Yosuf Saraf

The book was published by Feroz Sons in Pakistan. Saraf was the chief justice of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir high court. He was born in Baramulla (1923) but migrated to Pakistan before the partition of India in 1947.

Colonizing Kashmir: State-building Under Indian Occupation By Hafsa Kanjwal

Hafsa Kanjwal is an associate professor of South Asian history in the department of history at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, where she teaches courses on the history of the modern world, South Asian history, and Islam in the Modern World.

Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite By Dr Abdul Jabbar Gockhami

Dr Jabbar was born in Gockhama village in Kashmir in 1944. He has also published Kashmir, National Conference And Politics and Personality Behind Oration, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Do You Remember Kunan-Poshpora By Essar Batool & Others

Essar Batool is a professional social worker and petitioner in the re-investigation of the Kunan-Poshpora mass rape case of 1991.

Mujahid Ki Azaan By Banna

Imam Hasan al-Banna was an influential Egyptian Islamic scholar and activist, best known for founding the Muslim Brotherhood in 1928.

Al Jihadul fil Islam By Moulana Maududi

Abul Ala Maududi is to 'political Islam' what Karl Marx was to Communism.

In Pakistan, Maududi is mostly remembered as an Islamic scholar who founded the Jamaat-i-Islami.

Independent Kashmir By Christopher Snedden

Australian political scientist Christopher Snedden has written other books on Kashmir: The Untold Story of the People of Azad Kashmir, Kashmir: The Unwritten History, Understanding Kashmir and Kashmiris.

Resisting Occupation in Kashmir By Haley Duschinski, Mona Bhan, Ather Zia, Cynthia Mahmood

Haley Duschinski, associate professor of anthropology and director of the Center for Law, Justice & Culture at Ohio University, is a legal and political anthropologist with research specialisations in violence, war, and power; law and society; human rights, militarisation and impunity; and law and memory in Kashmir.

Mona Bhan is a professor in the anthropology department and Ford-Maxwell Professor of South Asian Studies.

Ather Zia, PhD, is a political anthropologist, poet, short fiction writer, and columnist. She earned her doctorate in anthropology from UC Irvine in 2014.

Cynthia Mahmood holds the Frank Moore Endowed Chair in Anthropology and frequently testifies on human rights concerns in legal settings.

Between Democracy and Nation (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) By Seema Kazi

Seema Kazi is a professor at the London School of Economics.

Contested Lands By Sumantra Bose

Sumantra Bose's other books include Bosnia After Dayton, Kashmir At the Crossroads and Kashmir: Roots of Conflict, Paths to Peace.

Bose is currently at work on his next book, India's Modi Era: A Democracy in Eclipse, to be published globally by Yale University Press.

In Search of a Future (The Story of Kashmir) By David Devadas

David, a seasoned journalist with a deep understanding of the Kashmir issue, has written other books on Kashmir like The Generation of Rage in Kashmir.

Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending war): By Victoria Schofield

Schofield is a British author, biographer and historian.

The Kashmir Dispute By A G Noorani

The late A G Noorani was an Indian scholar, lawyer and a Constitutional expert.

A Dismantled State (The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370) By Anuradha Bhasin

Anuradha Bhasin is a well-known journalist and peace activist.

Confronting Terrorism By Stephen P Cohen and Edited by Maroof Raza

Stephen P Cohen was arguably one of America's leading experts on India and Pakistan.

Maroof Raza is a former Indian Army officer and instructor at the Indian Military Academy.

Freedom in Captivity By Radhika Gupta

Radhika is a faculty member in the department of cultural anthropology and development sociology at Leiden University in Holland.

Kashmir (The Case of Freedom) By Tariq Ali, Hilal Bhatt, Angana P Chatterjee, Pankaj Mishra and Arundhati Roy

Tariq Ali is a Pakistani-British political activist and writer.

Hilal Bhatt was born in Srinagar and is a freelance Kashmiri journalist.

Angana P Chatterjee is a research anthropologist, UC Berkeley founding chair, political conflict, gender and people's rights initiative.

Pankaj Mishra is a well-known author.

Arundhati Roy is a Booker Prize-winning author.

Azadi By Arundhati Roy

The Booker Prize winner is a forceful voice on the politics of Kashmir.

USA and Kashmir By Dr Shamshad Shan

The book is out of circulation and is also not available online either.

Tarikh-i-Siyasat By Dr Afaq Aziz

Dr Aziz is credited as the author ofTareekh Siyasat‑e‑Kashmir: Ek Tahqiqi Mutala (History and Politics of Kashmir: An Investigative Study), published in 2013.

Kashmir & The Future Of South Asia By Sugata Bose and Ayesha Jalal

Sugata Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew, is the author of Modern South Asia: History, Culture, Political Economy and His Majesty's Opponent on Netaji among other books.

Ayesha Jalal, who Sugata Bose is married to, is a well known Pakistani American historian and the author of several books like The Sole Spokesman on Muhammad Ali Jinnah.