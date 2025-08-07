HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Books by Arundhati Roy, Noorani among 25 banned by J-K govt

Books by Arundhati Roy, Noorani among 25 banned by J-K govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 01:49 IST

x

The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday declared the publication of 25 books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, as forfeited for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism".

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

"It has come to the notice of the government, that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in the Jammu and Kashmir," an order issued by the home department said.

It said available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence "unflinchingly indicate" that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the "systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary".

 

It plays a critical role in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence" against India, the order said.

It said this literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by "promoting culture of grievance, victim hood and terrorist heroism".

"Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism etc," it added.

In this context, 25 books have been identified that propagate "false narrative and secessionism" in J&K and need to be declared as "forfeited" in terms of Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the order said.

The identified 25 books have been found to "excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India", thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 and 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, it said.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby declares publication of 25 books and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the Government," the order said.

The books include Al Jihadul fil Islam by Islamic scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Moulana Moudadi; Independent Kashmir by Australian author Christopher Snedden; In Search of a Future (The Story of Kashmir) by David Devadas; Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War) by Victoria Schofield; The Kashmir Dispute (1947-2012) by A G Noorani; and Azadi by Arundhati Roy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'
'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'
'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'
'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'
Abrogation Article 370 @ 6 Years: Delhi Plays Cat-and-Mouse Game
Abrogation Article 370 @ 6 Years: Delhi Plays Cat-and-Mouse Game
'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'
'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

webstory image 2

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 3

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

HP: Heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Mandi1:02

HP: Heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Mandi

U'khand: Army launches search and rescue op after massive mudslide hit Dharali in Harsil0:54

U'khand: Army launches search and rescue op after massive...

Man tries to 'slap' ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, arrested4:50

Man tries to 'slap' ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD