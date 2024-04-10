IMAGE: How elephants are beating rising summer temperatures. Photograph: ANI

When a leopard enters a village...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Did you know this about Parveen Babi?

Why Ravi Kishan became a chaiwala.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

When A Leopard Enters A Village...

Location: Delhi

As lines between Nature and humans increasingly blur, both animal and humans pay the price.

All Videos: ANI

Ravi Kishan Turns 'Chaiwala'

Location: Gorakhpur

Elections can make politicians do unusual things.

And if you are an actor -- especially one whose latest screen outing has been lauded -- well...

IITian Converts Mahindra Bolero Into Self-Driving SUV

Location: New Delhi

Even Anand Mahindra took to social media to praise the innovation.

Mamata Banerjee Knows How To Have Fun

Location: Jalpaiguri

Here's what she did on a visit to Jalpaiguri.

Uff! Summer Heat Catches Up With Elephants

Location: Tiruchirappalli

Special arrangements have been made at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M R Palayam in Tiruchirappalli to help the pachyderms staying with them to cool off.

Did You Know This About Parveen Babi?

Location: Mumbai

She was the first choice for a Yash Chopra film that is much talked about even today for its incredible casting.

A certain actor called Gopal Bedi, who played the menacing villain in many, many Hindi films -- he has acted in over 200, says Wikipedia -- makes this stunning revelation.

You might, incidentally, better know the actor by his popular screen name, Ranjeet.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com