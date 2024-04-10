When a leopard enters a village...
When A Leopard Enters A Village...
Location: Delhi
As lines between Nature and humans increasingly blur, both animal and humans pay the price.
Ravi Kishan Turns 'Chaiwala'
Location: Gorakhpur
Elections can make politicians do unusual things.
And if you are an actor -- especially one whose latest screen outing has been lauded -- well...
IITian Converts Mahindra Bolero Into Self-Driving SUV
Location: New Delhi
Even Anand Mahindra took to social media to praise the innovation.
Mamata Banerjee Knows How To Have Fun
Location: Jalpaiguri
Here's what she did on a visit to Jalpaiguri.
Uff! Summer Heat Catches Up With Elephants
Location: Tiruchirappalli
Special arrangements have been made at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M R Palayam in Tiruchirappalli to help the pachyderms staying with them to cool off.
Did You Know This About Parveen Babi?
Location: Mumbai
She was the first choice for a Yash Chopra film that is much talked about even today for its incredible casting.
A certain actor called Gopal Bedi, who played the menacing villain in many, many Hindi films -- he has acted in over 200, says Wikipedia -- makes this stunning revelation.
You might, incidentally, better know the actor by his popular screen name, Ranjeet.
