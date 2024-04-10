News
Rediff.com  » News » Summer Heat Catches Up With Elephants

Summer Heat Catches Up With Elephants

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: April 10, 2024 09:07 IST
IMAGE: How elephants are beating rising summer temperatures. Photograph: ANI

When a leopard enters a village...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Did you know this about Parveen Babi?

Why Ravi Kishan became a chaiwala.

When A Leopard Enters A Village...
Location: Delhi

As lines between Nature and humans increasingly blur, both animal and humans pay the price.

Ravi Kishan Turns 'Chaiwala'
Location: Gorakhpur

Elections can make politicians do unusual things.

IITian Converts Mahindra Bolero Into Self-Driving SUV
Location: New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee Knows How To Have Fun
Location: Jalpaiguri

Uff! Summer Heat Catches Up With Elephants
Location: Tiruchirappalli

Did You Know This About Parveen Babi?
Location: Mumbai

She was the first choice for a Yash Chopra film that is much talked about even today for its incredible casting.

A certain actor called Gopal Bedi, who played the menacing villain in many, many Hindi films -- he has acted in over 200, says Wikipedia -- makes this stunning revelation.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

The PM Who Likes Jalebis
How A Cycle Brought This Couple Together
Swachh Bharat Not A Game Changer
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
