Shigmo 2026: Spectacle Of Colour

As the first beats of the drums echo through the streets and vibrant processions take over towns across Goa, Shigmotsav -- popularly known as Shigmo -- bursts into life in a spectacular display of colour, culture and tradition.

From dazzling chitrarath floats to energetic romtamel performances and powerful folk dances like Ghode Modni, the festival transforms entire regions into a moving canvas of celebration.

IMAGE: The Chitrarath/Rakshasa battle scene. All Photographs and Video: Reuben NV

Key Points Shigmotsav is a spring festival in Goa, celebrated by farming communities to mark renewal and gratitude after the harvest.

The festival features lively processions called romtamel and chitrarath with decorated floats and folk performances.

Unlike the Goa Carnival, Shigmotsav takes place in many regions of Goa, each adding its unique flavour to the celebrations.

Traditional dances like Ghode Modni and Fugdi are performed, accompanied by rhythmic drums and vibrant costumes.

I got a chance to witness Shigmotsav -- popularly known as Shigmo.

I'm informed that it marks the arrival of spring and earlier it was celebrated by the farming communities and symbolised a time of renewal and gratitude after the harvest season.

Somewhat similar to the Goa carnivals, this festival has lively processions, known as romtamel and chitrarath, where elaborately decorated floats, mythological scenes, and folk performances travel through the streets.

The Goa carnival usually happens on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday four days before the Christian season of Lent in 4 to 5 cities in Goa.

Shigmotsav happens in many more places. At Quepem in South Goa, the regions around it like Canacona, Painjin, Ponda, Veling and others participated. Each region adds its own flavour.

Traditional dances like Ghode Modni and Fugdi, accompanied by rhythmic drums and vibrant costumes, create an electrifying atmosphere.

IMAGE: A human pyramid with lamps.

IMAGE: A Shiva-Parvati-Ganesha float.

IMAGE: Everyone participates in the festivities.

IMAGE: A Fugdi, the traditional women's folk dance, in progress.

IMAGE: Another dance at the celebrations.

IMAGE: Ghode Modni, the Horse Dance.

IMAGE: The Ravana Battle float.

IMAGE: Lord Shiva arrives on the Nandi.

IMAGE: The Rakshasa tableau.

IMAGE: The Romtamel. Traditional drummers lead the procession.

IMAGE: A children's stick dance.