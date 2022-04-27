Beautiful, Magical, Goa

When one travels, one meets new people, explore uncharted territories, taste delicious food, experience different cultures and create beautiful memories.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com wanted to escape routine city life, so he packed his bags and and headed for a week-long holiday to Goa.

Please click on the images for a look at Hitesh's images from India's Sun Kissed State.

IMAGE: The frontispiece (facade) of Sancoale's Our Lady of Health Church.

Back in 1834, a fire destroyed the church and only the facade remains.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: The Three Kings Church, which stands on top of a hill in Cansaulim, offers a stunning view of Goa's coastline.

IMAGE: Tourists watch the sunset at Osran beach in north Goa.

IMAGE: Night markets are a must visit if you happen to be in north Goa on a Friday.

You can shop for clothes, accessories and also enjoy a drink as you watch bands perform live.

IMAGE: Hitesh got to go kayaking for the first time.

'Experiencing the rich flora and flauna on the Nerul river was worth the sweat (it was 34 degrees on that day),' he says.

IMAGE: The lovely Kakolem beach hidden between cliffs.

You have to take stairs to get to the beach and back. 'It makes for a good workout,' says Hitesh.

IMAGE: Love forts? Head to Cabo de Rama in Canacona.

IMAGE: It is believed that this natural cave was used by Buddhist monks for meditation.