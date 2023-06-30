She's Just 18... And She's A Commercial Pilot!

IMAGE: Sakshi Kochhar is India's youngest commercial pilot. Photograph: ANI

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Videos chosen by you through your likes

Tapas UAV's Latest Achievement

Location: Karwar Naval Base

Once again, India flexed its defence muscles; this time, with a made in India unmanned aerial vehicle.

In a major milestone, the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the transfer of 'command and control' capabilities of the UAV, Tapas.

Tapas took off at 07.35 hours from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, which is located 285 km from the Karwar Naval Base, on a 3.30 hour-long flight.

And for 40 minutes of that flight, it was controlled by the INS Subhadra, located 148 km away from the base.

When Dharmendra didn't recognise...

Location: Mumbai

First, he held Dharmendra's arm.

Then, he patted him on his shoulder.

Then, he tapped him on the arm again.

But it took a while before one star managed to get the other star's attention.

The World Joins The Jagannath Rath Yatra

Location: Puri

Puri's famed Jagannath Rath Yatra is drawing devotees from several foreign lands.

Devotees from all across the world thronged the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and his siblings.

Here's what some of the international devotees had to say about their experience.

16-Year-Old Kashmiri Girl Memorises The Quran

Location: Srinagar

Two years ago, Afifa Khan decided she would like to memorise the Quran.

Two months before her Class 10 exam this year, she reached her goal.

And she even managed an impressive score in her board exam.

Now, she's focused on her next target.

Meet India's Youngest Commercial Pilot

Location: New Delhi

She knew she wanted to become a pilot when she was just 10 years old.

And it was a dream she followed with passion.

Here's how 18-year-old Sakshi Kochhar became the youngest commercial pilot in India.

Why Shimla's New Trains Are Special

Location: Shimla

If you are in Shimla, these are trains you should ride.

Their trial run has been successful and they should hopefully be on the tracks soon.

