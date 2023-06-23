A Toast To The Butter Man

Among the many pearls of wisdom he bequeathed me, this one is probably the most precious: If you don't enjoy what you have created, how will anyone else?

Manish Jhaveri remembers the legendary adman Sylvester daCunha.

IMAGE: Amul's tribute to advertising legend Sylvester daCunha, who passed into the ages this week.

One of my first bosses in the mad ad world, the inimitable Sylvester daCunha, took his final bow a couple of days ago. And I can't help but look back at those sepia tinged, golden hued days.

I had joined daCunhas as a copywriter in 1994 with the hope that I'd get to do the Amul hoardings sometime in the future. I had to wait all of 3 days!

Mr daCunha whirled into the studio that fateful day and told Kunal Vijaykar, the agency's Creative Director: 'Why don’t we give the next Amul hoarding to young Manish here?'

I had never worked in an ad agency where juniors were given so much responsibility, so soon. But that's what made Mr Sylvester daCunha so special. He followed his heart, not established norms. I guess as an accomplished theatre director, he was used to handing debuts to youngsters.

While he was, without doubt, the agency's elder statesman, he was younger than all of us at heart. With a twinkle in his eye that could give the brightest star a complex.

A gregarious personality. Generosity of spirit. And an impish, punny sense of humour that he poured into the pathbreaking Amul ads and that filled our days at daCunhas with mirth and merriment.

He once told us that he couldn't run and talk at the same time because while jogging his breath came in short pants. Few could set up a joke or land a punchline better than he did.

He always looked dapper at the workplace. Dressed in a black or grey suit with bow-tie in tow, bustling about the office like an Emperor Penguin protectively looking after his brood.

But Mr daCunha's formal attire couldn't hide his carefree Goan heart. The office was like a little piece of India's sunshine state in the heart of Bombay with a relaxed Susegad air. The lunches were long (and if Mr daCunha had decided to take you to the Yacht Club for a meal, often fuelled by libations and laughter).

Work pressure wasn't ever allowed to become oppressive. There was never anyone looking over your shoulder to see whether you were hard at work. And yet deadlines were always met.

It was like Working From Home while Working In Office. A truly liberated and liberating workplace. One that influenced everyone who had the good fortune to be part of it.

Today, when those whom I mentor tell me that few give them as much freedom as I do, I know it's just a reflection of the Sylvester daCunha School of Advertising. The culture that he fostered will always be part of me.

Among the many pearls of wisdom he bequeathed me, this one is probably the most precious: If you don't enjoy what you have created, how will anyone else?

Right now, Mr daCunha is probably sitting with some of his old buddies imbibing the finest Single Malt they serve on the other side of the Pearly Gates, spreading laughter, warmth and sunshine.

And I'm certain that with him looking out for us, every cloud will always have a Sylvie lining.

Manish Jhaveri is an award-winning adman who is the longest serving writer of the Amul topicals. He has been writing these iconic ads since 1994 and he counts the late, great Sylvester daCunha as one of his chief influences.

You can find him as amulmanish on Insta and creativemanish on LinkedIn.