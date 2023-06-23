Sons Of Fruit-Seller, Tailor, Farmer Top Agniveers

On the parade ground are sons of jawans, farmers, LIC agents, daily wage farm labourers, shopkeepers... all living their moment of triumph; their faces bright with the possibilities that lie ahead.

Archana Masih/Rediff.com

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd)

IMAGE: Agniveervayus celebrate after the passing out parade.

The parade ground was awash with the joy of success as young boys in blue uniforms did synchronised push-ups and belted out rousing military cheers.

They thumped each others' backs, smiled from ear to ear, humbly acknowledged the 'well dones' from instructors in camouflaged uniforms who had trained them for the grand passing out parade and then made their way to meet the parents in the visitors' enclosure.

The scorching sun was beating down hard and strong, but that did not matter to the young men in the early 20s because what they had accomplished after 22 weeks of grueling training at the Indian Air Force Training Institute in Belagavi was a landmark, a turning point.

IMAGE: Squadron mates do the customary celebratory push-ups.

On the parade ground were sons of jawans, farmers, LIC agents, daily wage farm labourers, shopkeepers, etc, who were taking in every second of a day that they would probably remember for a long time.

The boys had officially earned the blue IAF uniforms and were about to leave for the 8 weeks enhanced training at various IAF Technical Type Training Institutes spread across the country from Bengaluru to Assam.

They thronged together in small groups after the parade, chatting excitedly with their grey peak-caps in hand as mothers and fathers admired their sons in uniform.

IMAGE: Trainees spend their last day together before leaving for different training institutes.

The first batch of the 2,675 Agniveervayus -- the name given to IAF Agniveers -- were living their moment of triumph; their faces bright with the possibilities that lay ahead.

In the billets, their bags were packed as they readied to travel to various training establishments where they would continue training in respective streams -- carrying out basic jobs on radars, missiles, aircraft etc.

At the end of two months, the Agniveervayus will join diverse IAF units for a minimum of 4 years -- 25% of the best amongst them will be retained and the rest released with Rs 10.4 lakh package and a certificate highlighting their skills.

They will also have 10 per cent reservation in recruitment in Central Armed Police Force and Assam Rifles. State police force and Railways will also provide priority in recruitment.

IMAGE: The first batch of IAF Agniveervayus on the parade ground.

"I had wanted to join the IAF as an officer, but I did not succeed. Once the Agniveer scheme was announced, I said to myself that 'I have to give it my all'. I was thrilled to be selected," says Deep Giri, 20 from Jhargram district, West Bengal who was adjudged topper in academics and overall performance.

Trainees were assessed on individual performances in various activities like the endurance test which includes a 5 km run bearing 3-4 kg load, firing, general service training, academics, drill etc.

Deep was awarded a trophy by Air Marshal R Radhish, the commander-in-chief of the Training Command, and is presently undergoing further training at the IAF's Electronics Training Institute in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Deep Giri, the best in over-all performance, hails from a village in West Bengal.

His father, a fruit shop owner, had travelled from his village, which is located 150 km from Kolkata, to see his son graduate top of the course.

In the few days he was going to be away, he had left his shop in the care of a helper.

"There were several 'up and down' moments for me in the first month of training, but our instructors were very good and I was able to learn quickly," says Deep.

Allotted the air defence stream, his goal is to join the IAF as an officer. He will apply for the competitive entrance process whenever it is announced by the IAF.

Almost all trainees aspire to enter the Indian Air Force as officers and look at their induction as Agniveervayus as a stepping stone to that final goal.

"What I like best about the IAF are the three values -- Mission, Integrity, Excellence -- This is the foundation that the Indian Air Force rests upon and I am happy to be a part of it," says Deep with a smile.

IMAGE: Agniveervayus take a breather on the parade ground.

Inside the Infantry Weapon Training Simulators facility Insas and AK-103 rifles are lined for training practice.

A giant digital screen generates the target as trainees who have never held a weapon before learn to aim and shoot for both day and night firing.

IMAGE: The indoor firing facility.

Prasad Bapurao Kadam, 21, from Satara, Maharashtra, was given the trophy for best marksmen.

The son of a tailor, his father had once hoped to join the fauj; his only son has now fulfilled that dream.

"I have learned so many new things in these five months -- most of all discipline," Prasad says.

The qualities of a good marksmen, he says, is stability of posture.

"You need a firm grip on the gun, have a good trigger operation and aim with singular focus," he says with confidence, switching between Marathi and English.

Prasad is currently undergoing training at an IAF institute in Delhi.

IMAGE: Prasad Bapurao Kadam, the best marksman, receives the trophy from Commander-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal R Radhish.

It had been raining continuously in Raghuvir Singh's village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, forcing the farmer's family to cancel their attendance at the passing out parade in Belagavi.

"They cancelled at the last moment because our fields had to be protected from the rain," said Raghuvir, who won a trophy for being the best in drill.

'Drill is the bedrock of discipline' is an oft repeated phrase used liberally by military folk.

Raghuvir had called his grandfather, a retired subedar from the Indian Army, and spoken to him over the phone that morning.

IMAGE: Raghuvir Singh, among the top performers, comes from a farming family in Jodhpur district.

"I am closest to him and he is extremely proud," says Raghubir who is presently undergoing practical training on operating a particular kind of radar in Pune.

Talking about the practice needed to pull out a near perfect drill performance and answering a query about what is the most difficult part of drill training, he gives a succinct reply: "Nothing in life is difficult if you practice."

"Practice makes you perfect."

The youngest brother among four married sisters and a brother who is a construction manager, Raghuvir says his family owned 80 hectares of farm land and looks back fondly on the times he helped his father when he was short of hands during the harvesting season.

His uncle retired as an honorary captain and a cousin serves in the Indian Navy.

All set to make his mark in the fauj, he ends his conversation with a crisp, "Jai Hind!" -- just like all the other Agniveersvayus we spoke to that day.

IMAGE: Most Agniveervayus want to gain an entry into IAF as officers.

The 22 weeks had transformed them into disciplined, impressive, men, gung-ho about a new beginning in the service of the nation.

Seeing them was a matter of pride.

