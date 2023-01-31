IMAGE: The Prachand, IAF's first Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amazing! Reverse auto racing.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: 88 year old wins Rs 5 crore lottery.

99-year-old farmer revolutionises organic farming.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

IAF's Deadliest Helicopters!

Location: Jodhpur

In a proud moment for India, the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter has started participating in joint war games.

The indigenous choppers are being flown extensively in the desert sector and performing very well.

The combat helicopter comes with a 70 mm rocket pod as well as a 20 mm gun canon.

The Prachand, along with the Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter, is a huge boost to the IAF's combat prowess.

88 Year Old Wins Rs 5 Crore Lottery

Location: Mohali

When Dwarka Dass, an 88-year-old resident of Dera Bassi in Punjab, went to sleep on January 18, he didn't know he would wake up a very rich man the next day.

A mahant at the village temple, he has been buying lottery tickets for 35-40 years.

This time, the Lohri bumper lottery turned out to be a bonanza for him.

What does he plan to do with all that money? Let him tell you that :)

A Muslim Family And Shivpuran Katha

Location: Aurangabad

The True India.

The Secular India.

The one that warms your heart.

A Muslim family in Maharashtra's Parbani town presented a beautiful example when they offered the local Hindu community 60 acres of land of five days so that they could organise the Shivpuran Katha.

And that's not the only example of communal harmony in this town.

India Gets A New Sub

Location: Mumbai

The INS Vagir, India's fifth Kalvari class submarine, can operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing inter-operability with other arms of the Indian Navy.

The INS Vagir can launch attacks with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles.

Amazing! Reverse Rickshaw Racing

Location: Sangli

On the occasion of the Sangameshwar Yatra, a reverse autorickshaw driving competition was organised in Haripur village in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Autorickshaw drivers were seen racing in reverse at significant speed while looking back over their shoulders.

How exciting was it?

Take a look.

98 Year Old Revolutionises Farming

Location: Pakyong

For 80 years, he has been pioneering the cultivation of paddy and vegetables without the use of fertilisers.

Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old organic farmer from Sikkim, has now been honoured with the Padma Shri.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com