Have You Seen Pool Garba?

The Top Videos of the Week.

IMAGE: Pool garba in Udaipur. Photograph: ANI

The Tejas in full glory.

NASA hits an asteroid.

IAF's lady pilots fly helicopters.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

LCA Tejas in full glory

Location: Coimbatore

The indigenously built Tejas fighter jet showcased its abilities at the Indian Air Force's Sulur air force base in Coimbatore.

Pool Garba!

Location: Udaipur

A Garba was organised in a swimming pool in Udaipur.

People were seen grooving to Garba beats inside the water.

NASA hits asteroid

Location: Laurel

Bullseye! A NASA spacecraft struck an asteroid seven million miles away from earth to deflect its orbit, succeeding in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a celestial object from devastating life on our planet.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) impactor hit its target, the space rock Dimorphos, 10 months after blasting off from California on its pioneering mission.

IAF's lady pilots fly helicopters in the East

Location: Tezpur

The Indian Air Force's lady fighter pilots flew ALH Mark 3 helicopters over Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Flight Lieutenants Ani Awasthi and A Nain flew extensively over the sectors for air maintenance and supporting troops deployed there.

Station to get temple facelift

Location: Ahmedabad

The government has approved the Indian Railways' proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations.

The New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's famed CST will be revamped in a project that will cost approximately Rs 10,000 crores (Rs 100 billion).

Ahmedabad's railway station redesign is inspired by Modhera's Sun temple.

Graceful Madhuri

Location: Mumbai

Movie legend Madhuri Dixit Nene looked as elegant as she was in her hey day at the promotions of the television dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Season 10.

Talwar Raas

Location: Rajkot

Young Rajput women in Rajkot perform the traditional sword dance during the Navratri festival.

Dog squad to watch over cheetahs

Location: Panchkula

German Shepherds are being trained at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's National Training Centre for Dogs in Panchkula, Haryana.

The dogs will be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to protect the Namibian cheetahs from poachers.

During the training, the German Shepherds will be trained to detect tiger and leopard skins, bones, elephant tusks and other body parts, bear bile, red sanders, and several other illegal wildlife products.

Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance

Location: Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped to make way for an ambulance while he was en route to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

Mass Garba

Location: Vadodara

Enjoy the mass Garba in Vadodara on the fifth day of Navratri.

Terrifying! Avalanche Caught On Camera

Location: Kedarnath

A massive avalanche in the Himalayan region surrounding the Kedarnath temple has been caught on camera.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com