The Teacher We Should Salute!

IMAGE: Deepmala Pandey has ensured that 800 specially-abled children get to go to school. Photograph: ANI

A missing cat returns home... after two years.

Kedarnath turns white.

Kolkata welcomes Goddess Durga.

Assam Police to the rescue

Location: Golaghat

Thirty-one dogs.

Tied in sacks.

Abandoned on the roadside.

Left, almost certainly, to die.

Here's what happened next.

Deepmala Pandey, take a bow

Location: Bareilly

'One teacher, one call.'

That's the initiative started by Deepmala Pandey.

Deepmala teaches at the Gangapur Primary School in Dabhaura village, Bareilly.

She has helped "around 800" specially-abled students get admission in government-run schools.

How did she do it?

Like we said earlier, 'One teacher, one call.'

Missing cat returns home... after two years

Location: Kottayam

Two years ago, Ratheesh went missing.

His family, who lived in Kottayam's Puthuppally were distraught.

They were in for a lovely surprise recently; the missing cat found its way home.

The auto driver who won Rs 25 crores

Location: Thiruvananthapuram

He dreamt of being a chef but drove an auto for a living.

Until, in a fairy tale twist, something magical happened.

Kerala announced the results of the Onam bumper lottery 2022 and Anoop held the winning ticket.

With the amount that he will get -- after taxes are deducted of course -- Anoop plans to take a major leap towards achieving his dream.

Kedarnath turns pearly white

Location: Kedarnath

Snow fell gently at first, then faster, until the magnificent Himalayan peaks around the Kedarnath temple turned a pearly white.

The increased chill did not deter devotees from visiting the famed shrine even though they may have pulled their woollies a tad closer.

Kriti, too, opts for white!

Location: Mumbai

When Bollywood actors step before the cameras, they sure do shine.

Like Kriti Sanon did as the shutterbugs clicked happily.

Kolkata welcomes Goddess Durga in Vatican City

Location: Kolkata

Kolkata's Durga pandals -- with beautiful goddesses and interesting themes -- are a must-visit during the festive season.

This year, for example, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club -- which is celebrating its 50th anniversary -- has chosen the Vatican City as its theme.

Last year, they focused on the Burj Khalifa.

