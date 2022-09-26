The Teacher We Should Salute!

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
A missing cat returns home... after two years.
Kedarnath turns white.
Kolkata welcomes Goddess Durga.

Assam Police to the rescue
Location: Golaghat
Thirty-one dogs.
Tied in sacks.
Abandoned on the roadside.
Left, almost certainly, to die.
Here's what happened next.
Deepmala Pandey, take a bow
Location: Bareilly
'One teacher, one call.'
That's the initiative started by Deepmala Pandey.
Deepmala teaches at the Gangapur Primary School in Dabhaura village, Bareilly.
She has helped "around 800" specially-abled students get admission in government-run schools.
How did she do it?
Like we said earlier, 'One teacher, one call.'
Missing cat returns home... after two years
Location: Kottayam
Two years ago, Ratheesh went missing.
His family, who lived in Kottayam's Puthuppally were distraught.
They were in for a lovely surprise recently; the missing cat found its way home.
The auto driver who won Rs 25 crores
Location: Thiruvananthapuram
He dreamt of being a chef but drove an auto for a living.
Until, in a fairy tale twist, something magical happened.
Kerala announced the results of the Onam bumper lottery 2022 and Anoop held the winning ticket.
With the amount that he will get -- after taxes are deducted of course -- Anoop plans to take a major leap towards achieving his dream.
Kedarnath turns pearly white
Location: Kedarnath
Snow fell gently at first, then faster, until the magnificent Himalayan peaks around the Kedarnath temple turned a pearly white.
The increased chill did not deter devotees from visiting the famed shrine even though they may have pulled their woollies a tad closer.
Kriti, too, opts for white!
Location: Mumbai
When Bollywood actors step before the cameras, they sure do shine.
Like Kriti Sanon did as the shutterbugs clicked happily.
Kolkata welcomes Goddess Durga in Vatican City
Location: Kolkata
Kolkata's Durga pandals -- with beautiful goddesses and interesting themes -- are a must-visit during the festive season.
This year, for example, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club -- which is celebrating its 50th anniversary -- has chosen the Vatican City as its theme.
Last year, they focused on the Burj Khalifa.
