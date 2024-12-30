HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha BJP MLA in a soup as women's panel steps in over actor Prajakta remarks

Maha BJP MLA in a soup as women's panel steps in over actor Prajakta remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 30, 2024 19:23 IST
December 30, 2024 19:23 IST

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed the Mumbai police on Monday to take immediate action and submit a factual report on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint that MLA Suresh Dhas had made inappropriate remarks about her.

IMAGE: BJP legislator Suresh Dhas.Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Mali lodged a complaint with the commission alleging that Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life. She also alleged that defamatory content was circulated on social media following these remarks.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women informed through its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action.

 

The commission stated that the issue was serious and directed the Mumbai police commissioner to act immediately and submit a factual report.

When asked about a complaint lodged by Mali with the women's panel, Dhas said this issue was over for him and he was ready to face consequences.

He also said the focus on the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and crime in Beed should not be shifted.

The MSCW tweet comes a day after Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai.

Fadnavis assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespecting women would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken.

On Saturday, Mali demanded an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas from Beed district for dragging her name in his attempt to target Nationalist Congress Party minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The actor had said Dhas' comments were in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.

The actor had also demanded action against those making fake video clips about her.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

While four persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

"This issue is now over. I am ready to face consequences," Dhas told reporters in Beed when asked about the controversy caused by his remarks on Mali and a complaint lodged by her with MSCW.

He said the focus should be on the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and the instances of bullying in Beed district.

"I am ready to answer anything about these issues," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
