The FUNNIEST Animals You Can See!

Guffaw seeing these frontrunners in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.

With 27 days to go before the competition closes for entries, Comedy Wildlife has revealed a selection of its top entries from 2022 to date, including a laughing moose and a tango-ing Spider.

Now in its eighth year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has as always, already received thousands of entries from around the world -- catching some of wildlife's funniest moments on camera.

This year, the organisers have released images to inspire both professional and amateur photographers to enter the competition before September 1, 2022.

15 Frontrunners, not in any particular winning order yet :)

Mom, I'm hungry by Yaron Schmid

It was such a treat watching a pride of lions on top of one of the rocks in the Serengeti.

The cubs were very playful and just wanted to play with the mothers' tails, but all the mothers wanted to do was sleep.

Here is one of the cubs as it's trying to wake up his sleeping mom.

Location: Serengeti, Tanzania

The Three Amigos by William Parkinson

A trio of Eurasian Otters mostly underwater...

Location: Isle of Mull

Spider Tango by Tiffany Heymans

Jumping spider doing a little dance.

Location: Belgium

Bad cub by Tony Dodge

Momma bear yelling at cub who looks guilty.

Location: Canada

That's the spot by Shelly Perkins

A giraffe scratches a hard to reach itch in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia.

Location: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Post Lunch Nap by Stuart Malcolm

A chubby winter Grey Squirrel has a nap leaning against a convenient tree branch.

Location: Neenah, Wisconsin, USA

I'm Kidding by Sameer Walunj

While taking a hike on a nearby hill I saw this playful owlet.

I sat down observing his actions.

It became soo comfortable with me it started winking and yawning.

Location: Pune, India

Excuse Me, Pardon Me by Ryan Sims

A duckling waddling across a turtle-covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute.

Location: Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, Washington, USA

Kaiju by PF Loke

A snail was moving slowly along a nature-reserved footpath.

It was startled by me and peep up to check what was going on.

On close-up view, it was like a Kaiju, a giant monster featured in Japanese films.

Location: Thomson Nature Park, Singapore

What are you looking at by Lincol Lin

While on a safari in Tanzania, we came across this gazelle that somehow got this "crown" stuck on it.

The gazelle seemed to wear it proudly, while the other gazelles looked on.

Location: Tanzania

Itchy Roo by Lea Scaddan

"Down to the right a bit. Yes, that's it. Ooh, that's better!".

The young Western Grey kangaroos were having a play and it looked like one was scratching the other to relieve an itch.

Location: Perth, Australia

Laughing Moose by ​​​​​​​Kerry Singleton

This was eating and she looked up at me as though she found it funny!

Location: Wyoming, USA

Duck coming in by ​​​​​​​Gary Readore

I was at Northshore Park in the Woodlands, Texas, taking pictures of birds and saw this Mallard Duck coming in for a landing.

I took this photo and was surprised to see his mouth agape and in this comical flying position!

Location: Northshore Park, Woodlands, Texas, USA

It's only funny until.. by ​​​​​​​Deena Sveinsson

The coyote pups were becoming independent and spending more and more time away from their mother.

The pups would romp and play as little ones do in the mornings before they laid back down to slumber.

They would run and tumble, chase one another and mock fight.

These two siblings were playing when one of them smacked the other in the eye! Yikes!

Location: Estes Park, Colorado, USA

Uncomfortable Pillow by Andrew Peacock

Young Southern elephant seal weaners were practising their jousting skills for many minutes before they collapsed in exhaustion.

One looks to be resting far more comfortably than the other!

Location: Snow Island, South Shetland Islands, Antarctica.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 are free to enter.

Photographers can enter up to ten photographs across the six categories which include Land, Air, Juniors (for those aged 18 and under), Portfolio (a selection of four images), Underwater and Video Clips.

This year the prizes range from a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, a subscription to Affinity Photo, a camera bag from ThinkTank and, of course, the prestigious title of 2022 Comedy Wildlife.

Published with thanks to Paul, Tom and Michelle, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com