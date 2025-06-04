Agniveers Ready To Fight Cyber Wars

As pipes played and ceremonial commands echoed across the parade ground, a subtle but sharp undertone ran beneath the pride -- the knowledge that these young men may soon be called to act in a world where real-time threats blur the lines between battlefield and cyberspace.

IMAGE: Brigadier Harsh Bhatia, Commandant, 2 Signal Training Centre, Goa, centre, with Agniveer medal winners Piyush Ramesh Patil, Rajat Indauliya, Govind Kumar, Devara Siva and Bikash Gauda and senior 2 Signal Training Centre officers at the Passing Out Parade, June 3, 2025. All Photographs: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

As the sun pierced through Goa's monsoon-laden skies on the morning of June 3, 2025, it cast its golden gaze on India's newest defenders of the digital frontier.

At a time when South Asia simmers with tension and Operation Sindoor showed the mettle of India's armed forces, the Passing Out Parade of 530 Agniveers at the 2 Signal Training Centre in Goa carried weight far beyond military tradition.

The Agniveers are now ready to serve in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals -- the backbone of secure communication in an era when war is waged both on borders and bandwidth.

For these young men, drawn from the length and breadth of India, it was the final chapter of a 31 week-long journey -- one that had forged civilians into soldiers, moulded youthful potential into dependable strength, and etched in them the indelible values of duty, honour, and nation-first spirit.

SEE: Brigadier Harsh Bhatia, Commandant, 2 Signal Training Centre, felicitates the Agniveers at the Passing Out Parade in Goa, June 3, 2025. All Videos: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

The air was thick with pride with the families of these graduates also in attendance at the majestic parade.

The grand parade had every bootfall synchronised, every salute crisp, every eye focused.

The ceremony, infused with regimental traditions and martial splendour, was more than pomp and pageantry, it was a profound reminder of the resilience and adaptability instilled in these young men, who are now entrusted with safeguarding digital and battlefield communications as part of the elite Corps of Signals.

The parade also honoured excellence. Agniveers Piyush Ramesh Patil, Rajat Indauliya and Govind Kumar emerged as top scorers in their respective courses and were awarded the Overall First in Merit Medal while Agniveer Devara Siva was named Best in Physical and Sports -- a nod to his unwavering physical tenacity. Agniveer Biaksh Gauda's precision earned him the Best in Drill medal.

IMAGE: A platoon performs a drill during the Passing Out Parade at the 2 Signal Training Centre in Goa, June 3, 2025.

Brigadier Harsh Bhatia, Commandant of the Centre, reviewed the parade and addressed the Agniveers.

His address was firm -- a call to courage in a time that demands it.

"You are stepping into service not just when the nation needs strength, but when it needs clarity, precision, and resilience," he said, alluding to the high-tech warfare and tactical coordination seen during Operation Sindoor, a mission that reminded the subcontinent of India's readiness to defend with force and finesse.

SEE: The Passing Out Parade at 2 Signal Training Centre, Goa.

Brigadier Bhatia praised the Agniveers' metamorphosis from civilian youth to capable, confident, soldiers -- ready to serve at forward posts or behind encrypted terminals.

He also acknowledged the families, many of whom travelled miles to watch their sons in uniform.

Each parent was awarded the Gaurav Padak, a small but poignant gesture to acknowledge the silent, often unseen, sacrifices that fuel a soldier's courage.

As pipes played and ceremonial commands echoed across the parade ground, a subtle but sharp undertone ran beneath the pride -- the knowledge that these young men may soon be called to act in a world where real-time threats blur the lines between battlefield and cyberspace.

The Passing Out Parade was a symbolic initiation into a larger narrative of national service in unpredictable times. With Operation Sindoor fresh in public memory and whispers of instability rippling across neighbouring borders, these Agniveers are stepping into roles that may demand more than just readiness -- they may even demand sacrifice.

As the parade concluded with the proud chant of Seva, Samarpan Aur Shaurya, the message was clear: The Indian Army is not just training soldiers, it is sculpting sentinels for a new era.