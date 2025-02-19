3 Cheers For These Navy Lady Officers!

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A have successfully crossed the most dangerous passage in their historic 8-month sailing expedition around the earth

IMAGE: Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K, left and Roopa A aboard their boat INS Tarini after completing the third and most dangerous phase of the voyage. Photographs: Kind courtesy Indian Navy

Four months after they set sail from Goa on a landmark expedition around the globe, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A have completed the third and most dangerous phase of the voyage.

The officers entered Port Stanley, Falkland Islands on February 18 after sailing from their previous stop -- Lyttelton Port, New Zealand on January 4.

The two lady officers are the sole occupants aboard INS Tarini, the 17-metre sailboat. The third leg of their arduous and historic 8-month voyage was the longest at 10,400 kms.

During this phase, they experienced three cyclones while passing through Point Nemo, known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. They also passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing Cape Horn on the southern tip of South America.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K aboard INS Tarini holding the Indian and the New Zealand flag.

Braving continuous rains, winds of 75 km per hour and 5 metre high waves, the officers have joined an elite group of mariners by crossing Cape Horn. The designation is fittingly earned by seafarers who have navigated Cape Horn in a sail boat.

Cape Horn is the closest land point to Antarctica.

This perilous leg took them through Drake's passage known for strong winds, giant waves and fickle weather.

'The conditions in this region test even the most experienced mariners, making their successful passage a significant achievement,' tweeted the Indian Navy.

'The journey through this region not only requires exceptional navigational expertise but also resilience to the harsh conditions characteristic of the Southern Ocean.'

IMAGE: The Jubilant Roopa A.

The officers will continue their journey mostly in the Southern Hemisphere and cross back into the Northern Hemisphere in April 2025.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is a pioneering expedition showcasing the resilience, courage, and skill of the Indian Navy's women officers.

The duo is harnessing wind power to navigate some of the world's most dangerous waters across three oceans -- Indian, Pacific, Atlantic; three great capes -- Cape Leeuwin (New Zealand) Cape Horn (South America), Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), the Equator twice and the International Dateline.

They have now completed three of the four stops -- Fremantle, Leeuwin and Falklands.

Their next stop will be Cape Town.

IMAGE: Triumphant Dilna K waves.

Lieutenant Commander Dilna joined the navy 10 years ago as a logistics officer. A native of Kozhikode, her father served in the Indian Army.

She is also a national level shooter and was a state under-19 cricket player.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa is the daughter of an IAF officer. Hailing from Pondicherry, she was commissioned in the navy in 2017.

She is also a marathon runner.

IMAGE: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini

Both officers have an impressing sailing experience between them and have been on expeditions to Rio de Janeiro, Mauritius and Port Blair in the past.

The journey through this region not only requires exceptional navigational expertise but also resilience to the harsh conditions characteristic of the Southern Ocean.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com