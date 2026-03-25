Opposition Challenges Assam Police Over Zubeen Garg Death Probe

The Zubeen Garg death investigation has taken a controversial turn as opposition parties challenge the Assam Police's murder charges following a Singapore coroner's report ruling the death as accidental drowning, sparking debate and raising questions about the investigation's integrity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Singapore coroner's report rules Zubeen Garg's death as accidental drowning, contradicting Assam Police's murder charges.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintains the Singapore conclusion strengthens the state's case, despite differing findings.

Opposition parties in Assam question the conflicting conclusions of Indian and Singaporean investigating agencies.

Concerns raised about the investigation's transparency and the sharing of information between the two countries.

The case has become politically charged, with accusations of using Zubeen Garg's name to influence voters in the upcoming Assam elections.

Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned the Assam police, which has slapped murder charges against several accused in the death of Zubeen Garg, after the Singapore Police Coast Guard's finding ruling out foul play in the singer's demise was upheld by a coroner there.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, maintained there was "no difference" between the Singapore conclusion and the state police's chargesheet, and it would "strengthen" the case here.

The state coroner in Singapore found that Garg's death was "due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning" and that no one had forced, coerced or pushed him into the water.

Following the development, the opposition parties in poll-bound Assam maintained that the "mystery" behind Garg's death on September 19 last year has remained unsolved, particularly with investigating agencies in India and Singapore arriving at different conclusions in the same case.

Directly addressing a concern raised by Garg's wife about the Singapore Police Coast Guard's finding that there was no foul play, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said the PCG had conducted a comprehensive and thorough investigation in this case.

Garg (52) had been intoxicated, and this likely impaired his judgment in his decisions, said Nakhoda.

The singer-composer drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island in September last year, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Shortly after the coroner's verdict, Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur posted on Facebook: "Many are using Zubeen's name to sway voters to a specific direction in this election season. I urge them not to do so. Because, during his lifetime, these same people had ignored Zubeen.

Assembly elections in Assam will he held on April 9.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its chargesheet before a local court in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

A fast-track sessions court was notified on Tuesday to hear the case here on a day-to-day basis.

Conflicting Judgements and Political Reactions

Reacting to the coroner's ruling, Sarma on Wednesday said, "There is no difference between the Singapore judgement and our chargesheet... I think this judgment will strengthen our case.

He pointed out that the coroner said Garg had consumed alcohol, and the same thing was stated by the Assam police also. "The only thing we said was he was made to drink it," the CM added.

Further, the coroner's court said the singer had been drinking since the night before the incident, which was also concurred by Assam Police, Sarma said, adding, "We said Amrit Prabha (an accused) was making him drink as part of a conspiracy."

The chief minister, who also holds the charge of the home department, said he has been maintaining from the very beginning that the Assam Police would be able to do a better job in the case than the Singapore police.

"Some people were saying that Assam Police should have gone to Singapore. Had we gone there, what would have been our situation today? That we did the right thing has been proven by today's verdict," he maintained.

"Today, the people of Assam will understand how sincerely we have been working, staying away from politics. We would not have got the same result had we gone to Singapore. When the bank accounts are here, and the conspiracy was hatched here, what would we have done there?" the CM posed.

Opposition's Response and Demands for Clarity

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, however, said the verdict was "hard to believe", and questioned how the two probe agencies arrived at different conclusions if information was shared, as both countries had signed a special legal assistance treaty to ensure coordination in the case.

"There were discussions between the two governments. The Assam SIT visited Singapore, and there must have been an exchange of information. Yet, the Singapore government says one thing while the Assam government states another in the Assembly," he said.

Gogoi claimed the Singapore verdict will help the accused here.

"Sarma himself had said that if justice is not delivered in the Zubeen Garg case before the Assembly elections, people should not vote for the BJP. Does he remember that statement today?" he questioned. "We never expected such a verdict in Zubeen's case. Like us, many others are finding it hard to believe it."

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain asserted that people want to know the truth. "The chief minister must now reveal whether the murderers have been punished or not," he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Chittaranjan Basumatary said the "mystery behind Garg's death remaining unsolved was unfortunate". He questioned how the investigation system of two countries can come out with different results in the same case.

"The chief minister had asked people to vote for him only if he could ensure justice for Zubeen. Let's see how he can ensure it after so much delay," he added.

Accused and Charges

Of the seven accused in judicial custody, NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, are facing murder charges.

The singer's cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg is charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Garg's two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, are charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property.