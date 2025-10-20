HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam cops reach Singapore to probe Zubeen Garg's death

Assam cops reach Singapore to probe Zubeen Garg's death

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 20, 2025 14:08 IST

Two senior officials of the Assam Police reached Singapore on Monday to investigate the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island country last month, an official said.

IMAGE: Rickshaw pullers pay tribute to Zubeen Garg after his sudden demise in Guwahati, September 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

An SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged across the state.

According to a senior official, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel have already reached Singapore in a direct flight from Guwahati.

 

Gupta is heading the special investigation team (SIT), while Goel is a member of the nine-member group.

The official declined to share the details of the probe in Singapore, but a source said the two SIT members will visit the 'place of occurrence where Garg had breathed his last'.

"Linking the series of events with the place of occurrence is one of the most important aspects of the entire investigation process. Besides, the Assam Police team will sit with their counterparts in Singapore to discuss the case," the source told PTI.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen Garg death case
Violent mob attacks convoy carrying accused in Zubeen death case
Haryana ASI's suicide note seeks probe into late IPS officer's assets
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself, blames...
