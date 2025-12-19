HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police

No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police

By Gurdip Singh
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 19, 2025 11:35 IST

Investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg are ongoing but so far no foul play is suspected, Singapore police have said.

IMAGE: Zubeen Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20. Photograph: ZUBEENsOFFICIAL/Facebook

Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010, the police said on Thursday.

"Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg," said the statement.

Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, said the SPF.

Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, it said.

"We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," said SPF.

A Special Investigation Team probing Garg's death charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in a chargesheet filed in a court in India last week.

Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20.

Gurdip Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
