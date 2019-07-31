Zomato calls out customer who cancelled order over 'non-Hindu rider'

July 31, 2019 12:31 IST

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on food delivery platform Zomato as the designated rider was a "non Hindu".

Zomato's response to his complaint is winning the Internet.

The incident happened when the user @NaMo_SARKAAR, tweeted to Zomato recently saying, "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel."

In a series of tweets, the user identified as Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care.

He further said that Zomato was “forcing us to take deliveries from people we don’t want”. He claimed he was uninstalling the app as the company was not cooperating and he would discuss the matter with his lawyers.

After he tweeted this to Zomato, they replied to him saying, "Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion."

In fact, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Zomato's response was widely praised on social media for "rejecting bigotry and hate":

One asked if Shukla had ensured that the person who cooked his food was a Hindu, while another pointed out that Shukla’s vehicles run on “Muslim fuel”, phone was developed by Christians and “the world is full of wonderful people who follow all sorts of belief systems”.

Another wrote, "Can you please block customers like him forever so that they are made to learn a lesson? Religious hatred has no place among food lovers."