News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Yugendra Pawar's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Yugendra Pawar's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 20, 2024 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival Nationalist Congress Party led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.

IMAGE: NCP-SP candidate Yugendra Pawar with his family after voting in Baramati. Photograph: Kind courtesy @YSPawarSpeaks/X

Yugendra Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars.

Yugendra's mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction.

 

"When I received the information, I reached the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated and our people were being intimidated and given death threats," she alleged.

She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kiran Gujar, the election-in charge of Ajit Pawar-led party in Baramati, said Sharmila Pawar is not an election official and she had no right to go inside the polling station.

"As far as voter slips bearing our party's symbol are concerned, why does the election officer of the polling station not take objection. It shows that when the system is working fairly, you are trying to defame the system," he said.

He dared the opposition to prove that the slips were distributed by them.

Ajit Pawar, who has represented the Baramati seat since 1991, also refuted the claims, and said his party workers were adhering to the election code of conduct.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
BJP Or Cong? Who Will Dalits Vote For?
BJP Or Cong? Who Will Dalits Vote For?
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances