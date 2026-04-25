YouTuber 'Ex-Muslim' Arrested In 1995 Kidnapping, Murder Case

YouTuber Salim Wastik, known as 'Ex-Muslim,' has been arrested by Delhi Police for his involvement in a 1995 kidnapping and murder case, after evading arrest for over two decades.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points YouTuber Salim Wastik, known as 'Ex-Muslim,' was arrested in connection with a 1995 kidnapping and murder case.

Salim Wastik had been evading arrest for over two decades after jumping bail in 2000.

The case involves the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old son of a businessman in Delhi.

Wastik assumed a new identity and worked in different locations to avoid capture.

Police used old photographs and fingerprint records to verify his identity and make the arrest.

YouTuber Salim Wastik, who identifies himself as 'Ex-Muslim' on social media, was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a 31 years old case of kidnapping and murder of a businessman's teenage son in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The development has added a strange twist in the YouTuber's saga as Wastik was provided security by the Uttar Pradesh Police in February after he was allegedly stabbed by two men at his office in Loni.

The two alleged attackers were later killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Details of the Arrest and Past Conviction

Salim Wastik, whose original name is Salim Khan alias Salim Ahmed, had managed to evade arrest by assuming a new identity and moving to different locations over the years. He was apprehended from Loni in Uttar Pradesh by a team of crime branch.

According to police, Khan was convicted in 1997 along with his associate Anil for the kidnapping and murder of the 13-year-old son of a cement businessman in northeast Delhi and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life by a sessions court in Delhi.

At the time of the incident, Salim was working as a martial arts instructor at the victim's school.

The convict had been evading arrest for over two decades after jumping interim bail granted in 2000 during pendency of his appeal, police said.

The 1995 Kidnapping and Murder Case

"The boy was abducted in January 1995 while on his way to school, and a ransom of Rs 30,000 was demanded for his release," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said the victim's father had received a phone call from the kidnappers, who instructed him to deliver the ransom amount at a bus stand near the Loni flyover. The caller also warned him against informing the police.

However, during the investigation, suspicion fell on Salim Khan. A police team questioned him and based on his disclosure, recovered the boy's body from a drain near Mustafabad in Delhi, according to the officer.

The co-accused Anil was later identified and eventually surrendered before a court in February 1995.

Legal Proceedings and Evasion

Following trial proceedings, both accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Delhi. They later challenged the verdict in the Delhi High Court. During the pendency of the appeal, Salim Khan was granted interim bail in November 2000 but failed to surrender thereafter. His conviction was upheld by the high court in 2011.

"After jumping bail, Salim Khan managed to evade law enforcement by frequently changing locations across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly worked as an almirah maker in places such as Karnal and Ambala before settling permanently in Loni around 2010," the officer said.

Assuming a New Identity

To avoid arrest, he allegedly declared himself dead in official records and assumed a new identity as Salim Wastik or Salim Ahmed. Under this identity, he ran a shop dealing in women's garments and accessories and also became active on social media platforms, projecting himself as a social activist and YouTuber.

Police said the breakthrough came after a crime branch team received a tip-off, which they then used to verify his identity using old photographs and fingerprint records. A team, with assistance from local police in Loni, carried out the operation and arrested him.

They said after completing legal formalities, the accused has been brought to Delhi and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Attack and Security Before Arrest

According to officials, earlier, after the attack on Wastik at his office, an FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by his son Usman against seven named individuals -- two of which were killed in encounter.

Police had formed multiple teams to trace the attackers and were examining angles including personal enmity and ideological differences.

He was treated at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Saket.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then directed officials to take strict action in the matter, stating that those disturbing law and order would not be spared.