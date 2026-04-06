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YouTuber in UP Booked for Allegedly Insulting National Flag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 08:56 IST

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A YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh is under investigation for allegedly desecrating the Indian national flag in a viral video, sparking outrage and legal action.

Key Points

  • A YouTuber named Sanjay Yadav, known as Sanjay Sultanpuri, is accused of desecrating the Indian national flag in a video.
  • The video allegedly showed the flag's green band replaced with blue and the flag being used to wipe a motorcycle.
  • Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
  • Authorities are currently searching for Yadav, whose residence was raided but he was not found.

An FIR was registered against a 25-year-old YouTuber and his associate for allegedly desecrating the national flag, police have said.

The accused, Sanjay Yadav alias Sattu, a resident of Maheshganj, runs a YouTube channel under the name of 'Sanjay Sultanpuri', police said on Sunday.

 

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Tiwari from the Dhammaur police station, Yadav uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which the green band of the national flag was replaced with blue and the altered flag was displayed by him, along with other individuals.

One of Yadav's associates was shown using the national flag to wipe a motorcycle and subsequently throwing it aside, the complaint stated.

Legal Action and Investigation

Dhammaur Station House Officer Vipendra Kumar Verma said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

He said the investigation into the matter has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Jamil Ahmed.

Yadav's residence was raided, but he was not found there. Efforts are being made to nab him, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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