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School Van Accident Claims Life of Eight-Year-Old in Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 15:53 IST

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In a tragic incident in Gurugram, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a reversing school van, raising concerns about road safety and negligent driving.

Key Points

  • An eight-year-old boy in Gurugram died after being hit by a reversing school van while returning home from a shop.
  • The school van driver allegedly drove recklessly and negligently, running over the child after initially hitting him.
  • A police complaint has been filed by the boy's father, and an FIR has been registered against the driver.
  • The child was declared dead at Medanta Hospital after suffering severe head and body injuries.

An eight-year-old boy, who was critically injured after being crushed by a school van, died on the way to a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shivansh Tripathi, a Class 1 student of a private school, who lived with his family at Shyam Kunj in the Bhondsi area of Gurugram.

 

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased child's father, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, a native of Medhi Sulempur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, his son returned from school on Monday afternoon, and after changing his clothes, went to a grocery store to buy chocolates.

"He was on his way home with the chocolates when the driver of M S Public School's Maruti Eco van, driving recklessly and negligently on our street, reversed his vehicle and hit my son. Shivansh fell to the ground, and the driver, despite the child's injuries, ran his vehicle over him. Shivansh suffered serious injuries to his head and body, bleeding profusely from his ears and mouth. He was immediately taken to Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the complaint said.

Police Investigation and Response

Inspector Surender Kumar from Bhondsi police station said the child's body was handed over to his relatives on Sunday, after the post-mortem.

"An FIR has been registered against the driver. He will be arrested soon," the inspector said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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