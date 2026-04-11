HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » What Led to the Murder of a Youth Congress Leader in Dharwad?

What Led to the Murder of a Youth Congress Leader in Dharwad?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 09:21 IST

x

A Youth Congress leader was brutally murdered in his Dharwad home, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about political violence in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Fairoz Pathan, a Youth Congress leader, was murdered in his home in Dharwad, Karnataka.
  • Four unidentified assailants reportedly barged into Pathan's residence and attacked him with weapons.
  • The police are investigating the murder, using CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.
  • The motive behind the murder of the Youth Congress leader is currently unknown and under investigation.

A Youth Congress leader was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants after barging into his residence in the city, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Fairoz Pathan.

 

The incident took place at his house in the Hashminagar area on late Friday, creating panic among local residents.

Police said that four unidentified assailants barged into his house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The entire act has been captured on nearby CCTV cameras, providing crucial leads for the investigation, a senior police officer said.

Upon receiving information, police from the Sub-Urban Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka
BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected links to PFI arrested
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected links to PFI arrested
2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter
2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter
Congress Leader Hacked to Death in Punjab, Sparking Outrage
Congress Leader Hacked to Death in Punjab, Sparking Outrage
Cong 'exposes' BJP's 'links with terrorists'; slams 'fake nationalism'
Cong 'exposes' BJP's 'links with terrorists'; slams 'fake nationalism'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for talks with US0:33

Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for talks with US

Army clears Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit for Brigadier rank after 17-year legal battle1:54

Army clears Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit for Brigadier...

Mathura Boat Tragedy: 10 Dead as Steamer Capsizes in Yamuna Near Vrindavan3:49

Mathura Boat Tragedy: 10 Dead as Steamer Capsizes in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO