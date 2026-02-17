You don't deserve that chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Rahul

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu sharply criticises Rahul Gandhi for being out of touch and failing to address corruption within the Punjab Congress, potentially jeopardising the party's future in the state.

IMAGE: Navjot Kaur Sidhu was recently expelled from the Congress party. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Navjot Kaur Sidhu accuses Rahul Gandhi of being disconnected from ground realities and unaware of corruption within the Punjab Congress.

Sidhu alleges that Gandhi's inner circle is selling election tickets, damaging the party's chances in Punjab.

Sidhu claims Gandhi doesn't have time for honest people and is surrounded by corrupt individuals.

Sidhu draws a parallel between Gandhi and PM Modi, highlighting Modi's perceived integrity.

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition of being “disconnected from ground realities” and failing to address internal corruption in the party's Punjab unit.

Speaking in Coimbatore, Sidhu claimed Gandhi's inaction is "killing Congress in Punjab," alleging that his inner circle is busy selling election tickets while he remains unaware of the situation.

"Rahul Gandhi talks good. He talks sense. But what he does and what he says is very different. For the past eight months, I have been asking for a time to tell him that your people, your president or your person appointed in Punjab is not doing justice to Punjab. He's killing Congress in Punjab. I'm just asking you for a seating to tell you that your party is being destroyed in Punjab. They have already sold the tickets," said Sidhu.

She further stated, "If you are not aware of what is happening beneath you, then I am sorry. You do not deserve that chair. You are responsible for what you are doing. We left everything for Punjab, and you promised us a deputy CM post with seven departments and me as an MP, but you gave us nothing."

'Rahul doesn't have time for the honest people'

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said Gandhi doesn't have time for the honest people.

"You gave us local bodies and tourism, and you wanted them to be run according to the CM. Why are you talking against corruption when your own people are corrupt? And you are liking those corrupt people around you. The people surrounding you are totally corrupt. You have no time for the honest people who want to come and tell you that this is going wrong, you are not going to win Punjab," she said.

"Probably it is been gifted to him. He has not worked his way through the lower steps to actually be on the lower ground. I think it's very important to be grounded. What's happening at ground zero is very important for anyone. You have to be in touch with the ground reality to know. You can't be living in a dream world," said Sidhu.

Sidhu draws parallel between Modi and Rahul

Drawing a parallel between Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "You can point a finger at PM Modi. Try to touch him. Does he have a penny? Does he have a file against him? Try touching him personally. There is nothing against him."

Last week, Navjot Kaur Sidhu was expelled from the Congress, days after she said she had quit the party.