Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu after '500 cr for CM' remark

Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu after '500 cr for CM' remark

December 08, 2025 21:40 IST

The Punjab Congress on Monday evening suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu from its primary membership after she sparked a political row with her 'Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair' remark.

IMAGE: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu addresses a press conference, in Amritsar on November 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

'Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,' said Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in an order.

 

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has caused a political furore, claiming 'one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM'.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband will return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

She further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a 'golden state'.

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in chief minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has demanded but the 'one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore, he becomes the CM'.

However, after a political row erupted over her remarks, Navjot Kaur claimed her straight comment was given a twist.

"I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment saying that the Congress never demanded anything from us. Asked about Navjot becoming a chief ministerial face from any other party, I said we have no money to offer for a CM's post," Kaur said in a post on X on Sunday evening.

Following her statement, the BJP and AAP claimed that her comments exposed the 'ugly truth' of how the grand old party functions, and the 'money bag politics' it indulges in.

