HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sidhu will return to politics if declares CM face: Wife

Sidhu will return to politics if declares CM face: Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 18:45 IST

x

Navjot Singh Sidhu will return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab, his wife and party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has said.

IMAGE: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with his daughter Rabia Sidhu, addresses a press conference about the launch of his YouTube channel called Navjot Sidhu Official, in Amritsar on April 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat...but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in chief minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

 

When asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has demanded but the "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore he becomes the CM".

"If any party gives him that power so that he can improve Punjab. We do not have money to give it to any party but we will give results and we will turn Punjab into a golden state," she said.

She also pointed towards "infighting" within the Punjab Congress unit, claiming that already there are five leaders aspiring for the chief minister's position, and they won't let Sidhu come forward.

Replying to a question, she said her husband was "strongly attached" with the Congress and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"But with so much infighting, I do not feel that they will let Navjot Sidhu be promoted as there are already five CMs faces and they are hell bent on defeating the Congress. If they (high command) understand this then it is a different matter," she said.

Asked if the BJP gives him this responsibility then whether the cricketer-turned-politician will rejoin the BJP, she said, "I cannot comment on his behalf."

On whether Sidhu will return to active politics if the Congress announces him as chief ministerial face, she said he will return. "But otherwise, he is earning good money and he is happy," she added.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party's events and activities for the past many months. He did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also.

Sidhu had made a comeback to cricket commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

In April, Sidhu had launched his new YouTube channel 'Navjot Sidhu Official' for sharing his life experiences, talking about cricket, commentary, motivational talks, lifestyle.

At that time, when Sidhu was asked about returning to active politics, he had then said time will tell, stating that he did politics for people's welfare and it was never a business for him.

Assembly polls are due in Punjab in 2027.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Navjot Singh Sidhu back as commentator for IPL 2024
Navjot Singh Sidhu back as commentator for IPL 2024
Sidhu: 'Born Congressman' who stumped the party
Sidhu: 'Born Congressman' who stumped the party
Punjab minister, Cong leaders resign to support Sidhu
Punjab minister, Cong leaders resign to support Sidhu
'Ceasefire now in Punjab Congress'
'Ceasefire now in Punjab Congress'
Why Sidhu feels Jadeja is good but not good enough!
Why Sidhu feels Jadeja is good but not good enough!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'2:01

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety Overhaul After Goa Fire Kills 251:34

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO