Congress axes Navjot Kaur Sidhu after Rahul Gandhi criticism

Navjot Kaur publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi, deepening internal rifts and raising questions over the party’s direction in Punjab.

IMAGE: Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu addresses a press conference, in Amritsar on November 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Navjot Kaur's expulsion comes days after her exit from the party

She launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being out of touch with ground realities and surrounded by dishonest individuals.

Sidhu defended her past tenure with the BJP, highlighting the opportunities and respect she received, contrasting it with her experience in the Congress.

She accused the Congress party of honoring corrupt politicians and failing to prioritize the welfare of Punjab, questioning the honesty and integrity of its members.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been expelled from the Congress, days after she said she had quit the party.

Asked to throw light on Navjot Kaur Sidhu's status in the Congress, Baghel told reporters in Amritsar that the party had suspended her earlier and now she has been expelled.

Baghel was in Amritsar to address the party's 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally'.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, countered by launching a sharp attack, in an apparent dig at party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Pappu has finally put a stamp on his name. A leader who thinks that he is the only honest and knowledgeable person, totally unaware of the ground realities. People working for him in his inner circle succeed in keeping him in exile and enjoying luxuries of life selling tickets long before he takes any decision," she said in a post on X.

"He takes more than 6 months to react to an emergency call by which time loss is inevitable. Before asking people to join him, he should check out with his so-called supporters that are they ready to be honest???

"Are they willing to be honest and work for PUNJAB?? Not many of your followers are willing for selfless service, rather they are busy filling their pockets because they know that they are not going to come back," she said.

"If you have guts ask them to speak against the present government and be ready for... getting their files exposed. Learn to speak and face the TRUTH that is, was and always will be. Advice to a good friend: be more mindful, mature, receptive and practical," she said.

In another post, Kaur, who had earlier switched over from the BJP to the Congress, however, launched a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he has no time or ears to listen to ground realities because he prefers to live "in a self created paradise".

Kaur said the Bharatiya Janata Party recognised her talent and, through their surveys without getting influenced by anything, offered her an MLA ticket in 2012.

"While I was working in the hospital, they made me CPS-Health (chief parliamentary secretary in previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party govt) because of my being a doctor. I had the privilege and liberty to speak truth and work with integrity and honesty," she said.

Kaur said she could walk into any department to get her work done and come back the same day.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, you have no time or ears to listen to ground realities because you prefer to live in a self-created Paradise. You think that people like me who have struggled to become a postgraduate have time to spare for you???

"No, my time is only for the people of Punjab and I can work for them without politics. Most of your so-called followers have visited the BJP offices. Neither have I till date met any one or any one else has approached me," she said.

Kaur said she can work through a foundation but her time and energy is only for Punjab's welfare. She asked Gandhi to "learn to respect honest and hard working people or else you are bound to lose existence in politics".

"Talking about honesty and integrity has no meaning when most corrupt politicians are honoured in your party. Good luck," she said in the post.

Kaur had on Saturday said she has quit the party, while hitting out at its Punjab unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly "damaging" the organisation and calling him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

Kaur was suspended by the Congress from its primary membership last month, after she sparked a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for the chief minister's chair" remark.

The former MLA had accused Warring of selling the party for petty gains through an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.