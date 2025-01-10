Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Thursday, January 9, 2025, to review preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the state administration has deployed 125 ambulances equipped with 15 advanced life support systems, which extend basic life support in case of an emergency.
"Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation," Pathak told ANI.
"The Maha Kumbh is holy in itself, where the Ganga and Yamuna meet at the confluence. The government is responsible for making arrangements, but it feels good to see that the chief minister himself is taking interest," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth, told ANI.
The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event.
