Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Thursday, January 9, 2025, to review preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the state administration has deployed 125 ambulances equipped with 15 advanced life support systems, which extend basic life support in case of an emergency.

"Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation," Pathak told ANI.

"The Maha Kumbh is holy in itself, where the Ganga and Yamuna meet at the confluence. The government is responsible for making arrangements, but it feels good to see that the chief minister himself is taking interest," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth, told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event.

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath with Mahant Hari Giri, international patron of the Juna Akhara, during a visit to the Juna Akhara in Prayagraj, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi during his visit to the Juna Akhara.

IMAGE: Yogi waves to the crowd during his visit to Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Yogi and UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

IMAGE: Yogi feeds birds during a boat ride ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

IMAGE: Yogi gives fruits to a sadhu of the Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara.

IMAGE: Yogi interacts with sadhus of the Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara.

IMAGE: Yogi garlanded during his visit to Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Yogi greets sadhus during his visit to Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Yogi surveys the prep in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Yogi and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the inauguration of the digital media centre being set up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

IMAGE: Yogi inaugurates the digital Anubhuti Kendra for the Maha Kumbh 2025 along with Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com