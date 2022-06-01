News
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi lays foundation stone for Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

Yogi lays foundation stone for Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

Source: PTI
June 01, 2022 11:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed a 'Shila Pujan' of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple and said the temple will be a ”symbol of people's belief”.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone for Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya, June 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

He laid the foundation for the sanctum sanctorum amidst the chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trustees, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others.

 

"This temple will be a symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed.

"The 500-year old tadpan (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here," Adityanath asserted.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction was complete and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of Ram Janambhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of the foundation stone by the chief minister,” he said.

The minister added that it was ”a day of great happiness” for the devotees of Lord Ram.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
