SC judges hearing Gyanvapi case associated with Ayodhya matter too

SC judges hearing Gyanvapi case associated with Ayodhya matter too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 18, 2022 00:28 IST
In an unusual coincidence, the two judges of a Supreme Court bench hearing a plea against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi have had an association with a similar kind of dispute relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid issue as well.

A bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha Tuesday directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaz and perform "religious observances".

 

The committee has sought a stay of the Varanasi civil court-mandated survey.

Justice Chandrachud is hearing a case involving a temple-mosque dispute for the second time.

He was part of a five-judge constitution bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi which on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and had directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Justice Narasimha, before becoming a judge of the top court, was associated with the case as a senior lawyer, who appeared for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case.

He had argued before the constitution bench for Rajendra Singh, the survivor of Gopal Singh Visharad, in the case.

Visharad had first approached the court in 1950 for a declaration that he is "entitled to offer worship without any obstruction according to the rites and tenets of his religion at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram Chandra".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Court sacks officer who ordered Gyanvapi videography
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
SC allows namaaz at Gyanvapi, protects Shivling site
Pak beefs up security for Chinese nationals
Mundka fire: NDMC suspends 3 lax officials
Wrestler Satender assaults referee; gets life ban
Livid Saha seeks NOC to quit Bengal after 15 years
The War Against Coronavirus

Deadline ends, but Gyanvapi survey report not ready

Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex

