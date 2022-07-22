News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi gives security to Samajwadi ally Rajbhar who voted for Murmu

Yogi gives security to Samajwadi ally Rajbhar who voted for Murmu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttar Pradesh government has accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under the 'Y' category security cover, a protectee is provided 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers (PSO).

The development comes days after Rajbhar's party broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu, who was the National Democratic Alliance's candidate in the July 18 presidential election and emerged victorious over her rival and the Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

 

In a letter to the additional director general of police (security), Joint Secretary of Home Department Vinay Kumar Singh said it has been decided to extend 'Y' category security to SBSP president and Zahurabad MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar provisionally in anticipation of a decision in this regard, a senior official said.

Singh also asked the ADG to complete the necessary formalities in the matter.

When contacted, SBSP national spokesperson and Rajbhar's son Arjun said the party president is being provided 'Y' category security.

The SBSP had contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections held earlier this year in alliance with the SP. However, the ties between the two allies have been strained of late.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not invite Rajbhar to a meeting convened in Lucknow in support of Sinha early this month, while another party ally and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary attended it.

Later, Rajbhar announced the SBSP would support Murmu but maintained that his six-MLA party was still part of the opposition grouping that fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cross-voting by Oppn members boosts Murmu's tally
Cross-voting by Oppn members boosts Murmu's tally
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
Sulking UP minister meets Yogi, says won't resign
Sulking UP minister meets Yogi, says won't resign
OTT This Week: Watch Jugjugg Jeeyo
OTT This Week: Watch Jugjugg Jeeyo
UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Loses Lead
UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Loses Lead
How Actor Aditi Gautam Lost 16 Kg
How Actor Aditi Gautam Lost 16 Kg
'We don't believe in Wickremesinghe'
'We don't believe in Wickremesinghe'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ideal moment for Opposition to strike against Modi

Ideal moment for Opposition to strike against Modi

'Opposition MPs have become agents of unrest'

'Opposition MPs have become agents of unrest'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances