Yogi Adityanath cancels leave of police, administrative officials till May 4

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cancelled the leaves of all police and administrative officials in the state till May 4 and asked all those on leave to report within 24 hours.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

He also directed the officials from police station to ADG level to hold dialogues with religious leaders and eminent personalities within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during the upcoming festivals, and said mikes can be used at religious places but no new permission of their installation should be given.

"The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to district magistrate, divisional commissioner is cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours. This arrangement should be ensured by the Chief Minister's Office," Adityanath said.

"Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones used for keeping an eye on the situation. Every evening, the police force must do foot patrolling and police response vehicles (PRVs) should remain active," he said while holding a law and order review meeting with senior officials.

"There are many important religious festivals in the coming days. The month of Ramzan is going on. Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to be on the same day. In such a situation, considering the current environment, the police will have to be extra sensitive," he said.

Stating that everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religion, the chief minister noted, "Although mikes can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of the premises. Other people should not have any problem."

He added that no permission should be given to install the mikes at new sites.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before giving permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintaining peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," he added.

Adityanath added that the safety of every single citizen in Uttar Pradesh is the primary responsibility of the government and the people.

"All of us have to be alert and careful about this responsibility of ours," he added.

All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is held in peace and harmony, he said, and called for stern action against those issuing mischievous statements.

"Those trying to vitiate the atmosphere should be dealt strictly. There should be no place for such people in a civilised society," he said.

Religious programmes and worship should be held at the designated place only and it should be ensured that no religious event takes place by disrupting traffic, he said.

"If they (officials) have government accommodation, they should stay there or take one on rent, but they have to stay in their posting place in the night. It should be strictly followed," he said.

On reports of harassment of a girl in Gudamba area of Lucknow, the negligence of police has come to light and firing was reported, he said, adding immediate action should be taken against the accused.

"The concerned SHO should be suspended. Action should be taken against the sub inspector and the beat constable," he added.