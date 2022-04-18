News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jahangirpuri violence: 23 held so far, from both communities

Jahangirpuri violence: 23 held so far, from both communities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 18, 2022 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Delhi police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He told a press conference that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them.

 

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People were carrying swords, pistols in Jahangirpuri'
'People were carrying swords, pistols in Jahangirpuri'
Delhi clashes: Police meet Aman committees
Delhi clashes: Police meet Aman committees
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
KP IPL Aa Rahen Hain!
KP IPL Aa Rahen Hain!
SRK, Salman at Baba's Iftar Party
SRK, Salman at Baba's Iftar Party
Maruti hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9%
Maruti hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9%
Children Pay Price For Putin's War
Children Pay Price For Putin's War
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Juveniles among 22 held for Jahangirpuri violence

Juveniles among 22 held for Jahangirpuri violence

Argument between 2 groups led to Delhi clash: FIR

Argument between 2 groups led to Delhi clash: FIR

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances