Umar Ganie captures glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi doing yoga on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday, June 21, 2024.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Modi is welcomed at the event.

IMAGE: Modi interacts with the students.

IMAGE: Modi shares wise words.

IMAGE: The students surround Modi.

IMAGE: Modi shares a laugh with the students.

IMAGE: And it's selfie time.

IMAGE: The Modi pose.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com