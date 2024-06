Last updated on: June 21, 2024 12:31 IST

Indian Army soldiers perform asanas to mark Yoga Day in the Rajasthan desert.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, here and below. All photographs: Kind courtesy Indian Army

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com