News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP BB Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in yet another setback to the regional party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as the country's ruling party looks to boost its tally in Telangana and other southern state.

IMAGE: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP BB Patil. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

The development came a day after Pothuganti Ramulu, the BRS MP from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency in the state, joined the BJP, which is expected to field the son of the Dalit leader from the seat and Patil from Zahirabad, which he currently represents in Lok Sabha.

 

After the BRS lost the assembly elections recently, a number of its leaders quit the party to join the BJP or the Congress, which is in power in the state now.

Two-term MP Patil lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party's Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and its OBC morcha chief K Lakshman.

On Thursday, Ramulu, his son Bharat Prasad and some other BRS leaders from had joined the BJP.

Patil told reporters Modi has vision for the development of India and that is why the country has seen so much of work in the last 10 years. "He is known as the most trusted leader in the world," he added.

He praised the Modi government for the Ram temple construction, the repeal of Article 370, banning the practice of triple talaq, and giving free Covid vaccines among other issues.

"For the development of my parliamentary constituency and Telangana, there is no other option than taking this step. We need funds and work from the Centre. Definitely, we got a lot of help from the Modi government," he said.

Chandrasekhar said Patil's vote of confidence in Modi's leadership reflects the endorsement the prime minister has from across the country.

Chugh claimed the BRS is finished now and the party is left only with K Chandrashekar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha.

BRS leaders are fed up with the family's nepotism and corruption, he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BRS workers want party to revert to old name
Why BRS workers want party to revert to old name
Vote for BJP else you will go to hell: Telangana MP
Vote for BJP else you will go to hell: Telangana MP
'Hindutva Is The New Normal'
'Hindutva Is The New Normal'
1993 blasts: CBI to move SC against Tunda's acquittal
1993 blasts: CBI to move SC against Tunda's acquittal
Bag at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory
Bag at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory
Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank
Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Cong edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana

How Cong edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana

How BRS lost its dominance in Telangana

How BRS lost its dominance in Telangana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances