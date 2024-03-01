Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP BB Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in yet another setback to the regional party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as the country's ruling party looks to boost its tally in Telangana and other southern state.

IMAGE: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP BB Patil. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

The development came a day after Pothuganti Ramulu, the BRS MP from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency in the state, joined the BJP, which is expected to field the son of the Dalit leader from the seat and Patil from Zahirabad, which he currently represents in Lok Sabha.

After the BRS lost the assembly elections recently, a number of its leaders quit the party to join the BJP or the Congress, which is in power in the state now.

Two-term MP Patil lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party's Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and its OBC morcha chief K Lakshman.

On Thursday, Ramulu, his son Bharat Prasad and some other BRS leaders from had joined the BJP.

Patil told reporters Modi has vision for the development of India and that is why the country has seen so much of work in the last 10 years. "He is known as the most trusted leader in the world," he added.

He praised the Modi government for the Ram temple construction, the repeal of Article 370, banning the practice of triple talaq, and giving free Covid vaccines among other issues.

"For the development of my parliamentary constituency and Telangana, there is no other option than taking this step. We need funds and work from the Centre. Definitely, we got a lot of help from the Modi government," he said.

Chandrasekhar said Patil's vote of confidence in Modi's leadership reflects the endorsement the prime minister has from across the country.

Chugh claimed the BRS is finished now and the party is left only with K Chandrashekar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha.

BRS leaders are fed up with the family's nepotism and corruption, he added.