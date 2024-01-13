News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why BRS workers want party to revert to old name

Why BRS workers want party to revert to old name

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After being trounced in the recent state assembly polls, there is a growing demand from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders and cadre to the high command to change its name to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

IMAGE: BRS working president K T Rama Rao addresses a party meeting in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to party sources, several party workers voiced their suggestion to BRS working president and son of the former chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao saying removal of Telangana from the name has ostensibly created a disconnect with the state.

 

Senior BRS leaders, including Rama Rao are currently holding a series of Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings starting from January 3 eliciting suggestions from the cadres while brainstorming the reasons for the poll debacle.

"In every party meeting some leaders and cadres are asking the senior leadership to change the name to TRS. They feel that without Telangana, the party name appears to have caused a disconnect with people," a senior leader of BRS told PTI.

Another leader said though they are averse to the name change, they could not voice their mind as Rao, also known as KCR is known for taking tough decisions and emerging indomitable.

The name change to TRS is one of the top five reasons being attributed for the party's defeat in the assembly polls, the leader added.

In 2022, KCR renamed the TRS as BRS to expand the party's footprint beyond Telangana but the failure in the assembly election may derailed his plans and clarity would emerge in a few months.

The BRS (then TRS) was a formidable force even before the formation of Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh with its USP being the champion of Telangana's interests.

The KCR-led party secured only out of 175 assembly seats in the November 30 polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How BRS lost its dominance in Telangana
How BRS lost its dominance in Telangana
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Did Modi Slip Up On Dynasty Politics?
Did Modi Slip Up On Dynasty Politics?
Houthi Attacks Won't Affect India's Fuel Supplies
Houthi Attacks Won't Affect India's Fuel Supplies
Sonakshi Feels 'Bus Ho Gaya'
Sonakshi Feels 'Bus Ho Gaya'
'Tough not having any Pakistan support in Ahmedabad'
'Tough not having any Pakistan support in Ahmedabad'
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Cong edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana

How Cong edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana

Did TDP's pullout help Cong's Telangana sweep?

Did TDP's pullout help Cong's Telangana sweep?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances