News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vote for BJP or else you will go to hell, says Telangana MP in video

Vote for BJP or else you will go to hell, says Telangana MP in video

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A video of Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP D Arvind saying that people will go to hell if they don't support the BJP after benefitting from schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has gone viral.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate their party's historic triumph in the Gujarat assembly election at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi, December 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the video, Arvind is seen addressing a gathering at a Vijay Sankalp Yatra recently, requesting the people not to "bite the hand that is feeding them".

 

“You are getting free food, free gas, good schools are being set up. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is taking care of your health. He is sending money for marriages. He is giving loans to SHGs. It is Narendra Modi who has abolished triple talaq and ensured your self-respect.

“After all this, if you vote for Congress or BRS, uparwala (God) will take you to hell. You will not go to heaven. I am saying that you will go to hell. Don't bite the hand that feeds you,” the BJP MP was seen saying in the video.

Arvind could not be reached for comment.

He appealed to the gathering that if they want to go to heaven , they should support and vote for those who are giving services to the country and securing it, alluding to his party the BJP.

“Otherwise God also will not pardon you people," he was seen to be telling the crowd.

He was also seen in another video stating that all Hindus should be united and vote for the BJP, failing which they would go to hell.

The real traitors are those who are in Hindu society and do not support BJP, he was found to be saying in this video. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The BJP Is An Ocean'
'The BJP Is An Ocean'
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'
'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'
Prague Masters Chess: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer
Prague Masters Chess: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer
Disney, RIL sign deal; Nita Ambani to head the JV
Disney, RIL sign deal; Nita Ambani to head the JV
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How BJP Uses Influencers To Win Over Voters

How BJP Uses Influencers To Win Over Voters

3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS poll

3000 Indian-Americans to campaign for BJP for LS poll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances