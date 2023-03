Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Even a Royal Bengal tiger can feel scratchy like the rest of us! All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Or feel the urge to scramble up a tree to find out what's going on.

IMAGE: Or feel very sleepy on a summery afternoon.

IMAGE: Elsewhere at the Tata Steel Zoological Park in Jamshedpur, a couple of lions look kinda bored.

Did you know India is the only country where lions and tigers can be found in the wild?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com