Yeh Hai India: Beat The Heat Like The Tiger

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: The tiger at the Mumbai zoo plunges into the pond to beat the heat on a hot summer day.

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The tiger takes a swim to cool down while outside its enclosure visitors to the zoo take pictures.

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com