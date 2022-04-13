News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Beat The Heat Like The Tiger

Yeh Hai India: Beat The Heat Like The Tiger

By Rediff News Bureau
April 13, 2022 18:21 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: The tiger at the Mumbai zoo plunges into the pond to beat the heat on a hot summer day.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The tiger takes a swim to cool down while outside its enclosure visitors to the zoo take pictures.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
