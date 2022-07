Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Mustafa-Ibn-Jameel, a 27-year-old calligrapher from Kashmir, broke the world record by writing the Quran on a 500-metre scroll. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: It took him seven months to create the historic script, using special calligraphy pens and 85 gsm paper.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com