Yeh Hai India: Monsoon Reveals Its Face

Yeh Hai India: Monsoon Reveals Its Face

By Rediff News Bureau
May 18, 2022 10:59 IST
As the rest of India swelters in unbearable heat, respite appears on the horizon with the first showers in Kerala.

Traditionally, the monsoon season in our great land commences with rains in the south western state, often called God's country.

Once the rains begin in earnest in Kerala, expect it to travel with speed to the west and a few weeks later to the north whose residents are currently battling temperatures in the upper 40s.

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A man with an umbrella welcomes the rain in Thiruvananthapuram.
All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dark clouds in the sky over Kochi herald the coming monsoon.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
