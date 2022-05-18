Assam Floods: 2 Lakh People, 20 Districts Affected

More then 2 lakh (200,000) people in 20 districts IN Assam have been affected by pre-monsoon floods and landslides.

The hill district of Dima Hasao has been cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the chaos caused by floods.

IMAGE: Flood-affected villagers being transported in a boat to a safer place in Hojai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged street as the flood situation worsens triggered by incessant rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children wade through a waterlogged street. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An area is waterlogged by flood water. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Villagers use a boat to move from a flooded area to safer places in Nagaon district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A landslide hit area following heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Villagers wade through a flooded road in Nagaon district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A woman collects drinking water from a handpump in a flooded area in Bakula Guri village. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, where he was presented a gift by his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Somappa Bommai. Photograph: ANI Photo/Basavaraj S Bommai Twitter

