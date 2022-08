Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Sex workers in Kamathipura, central Mumbai, tie a rakhi on the postman who brings them mail -- and this week, a gift of the Tiranga -- and on each other. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com