Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A lady ties a rakhi made up of gold and silver onto a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi on the eve of Raksha Bandhan in Ahmedabad, August 10, 2022. All photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The ladies offer sweets to the Modiji cutout.

