Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: One's so used to seeing images of snow and frost in Srinagar that seeing youngsters cool off in a water pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, July 4, 2022, is simply stunning! All photographs: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children cool off in a water pond near Srinagar.

IMAGE: Light rain is expected on Tuesday that will break the current heatwave in the Kashmir Valley.

