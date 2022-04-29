News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

By Rediff News Bureau
April 29, 2022 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

May is a couple of days away, but the heat across India is unbearable.

The met department has warned that temperatures will rise even higher in the coming days.

 

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A boy dives into the water as buffaloes cool off in a canal on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man bathes his buffaloes in a canal on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: And at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district, tourists sledge down a hill in the snow, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The Funniest Animals!
The Funniest Animals!
Yeh Hai India: What Strong Teeth I Have!
Yeh Hai India: What Strong Teeth I Have!
Yeh Hai India: It's HOT, Yaar!
Yeh Hai India: It's HOT, Yaar!
Maya, Akhilesh spar over 'want to become PM' remark
Maya, Akhilesh spar over 'want to become PM' remark
India has changed its stance on Tibet: Penpa Tsering
India has changed its stance on Tibet: Penpa Tsering
Xi set to secure historic 3rd-term as Chinese Prez
Xi set to secure historic 3rd-term as Chinese Prez
Kuldeep's Revenge Is Best Served Twice
Kuldeep's Revenge Is Best Served Twice
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!

Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!

A Temple For My Dog

A Temple For My Dog

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances