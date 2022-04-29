Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

May is a couple of days away, but the heat across India is unbearable.

The met department has warned that temperatures will rise even higher in the coming days.

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A boy dives into the water as buffaloes cool off in a canal on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man bathes his buffaloes in a canal on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: And at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district, tourists sledge down a hill in the snow, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo