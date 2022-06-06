Dive Of The Tiger

Mumbai is certainly not as hot as North India, but the humidity makes the heat intolerable.
Don't believe us? Click on the images and take a look at how a Great India Tiger dealt with Mumbai's heat at the Rani Jijamata Udayan -- the Mumbai zoo -- on Sunday.
IMAGE: The heat is unberable and I need to cool off.
All photographs: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: What are you look at? Never seen a tiger swim?
IMAGE: I may not be Yuan Cao (who won the gold medal in the diving competition at the Tokyo Olympics) or...
IMAGE: ... Jian Yang (who won silver in the diving event in Tokyo) or...
IMAGE:... or Thomas Daley (who won bronze for diving in Tokyo)...
IMAGE: But I know what it means to be cooooool!
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com